Wildcat Boys Soccer Draws with Thomasville

THOMASVILLE — Inexperience showed Thursday night in Thomasville as the Wildcat boys soccer team tied Thomasville High 4-4.

A commanding first half for Valdosta started in the 1st minute with a goal neatly placed in the top left corner by Jose Deleon. The cats added three more by halftime and entered the break high on confidence.

Adjustments were made at half in order to allow some players to recover physically for their match in Moultrie Friday . The changes brought youth into the Valdosta team, which seemed to allow Thomasville to begin a comeback. Mistakes in the defensive third gave Thomasville three of their four second half goals, resulting in a 4-4 draw. Head Coach Jacob Crawford noted the Cats will surely use this as a learning opportunity moving forward into their season.

The result brings their record to 2-0-1 with a trip to Colquitt County Friday .

