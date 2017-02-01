VSU’s Department of Student Diversity and Inclusion Presents ‘Kill Tom Phoolery’

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Department of Student Diversity and Inclusion will present “Kill Tom Phoolery,” a one-act play, at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, in Whitehead Auditorium.

The performance is free of charge and open to the public.

Written by VSU alumnus Tim Lee Wright under pseudonym Winsphere Jones, “Kill Tom Phoolery” is the story of a playwright, Thomas E. Phoolery, who builds a successful career by promoting negative stereotypes in his plays. The play explores the journey of the acclaimed playwright as he exchanges his soul for fame and fortune and discovers that the misrepresentations he has created may have damaged an entire culture.

“The idea that we only care to laugh and joke our way through life is a lie and needs to be reckoned with before we as true artists go any further … In the light of new ideas and new perspectives, we should embrace the need for creating more imaginative and emotional works that are not purely circled around the idea of race but on the basis of humanity,” said Wright.

Wright earned his Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies from VSU in 1999. He pursued his passion for theater through teaching high school drama classes, writing more than 30 plays, and founding Real Drama Theater in Macon.

“It feels wonderful performing at VSU,” he said. “I am proud of my school and what it did for me. I tell students all over to come to this beautiful place that birthed … my theatrical spirit.”

The Department of Student Diversity and Inclusion is committed to creating an inclusive and supportive campus environment for all students.

Whitehead Auditorium is located on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building at the intersection of Oak Street and Brookwood Drive.

Please contact Dr. Gerald Williams, interim director of the Department of Student Diversity and Inclusion, at gewilliams@valdosta.edu to learn more.

