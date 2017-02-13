VSU Women’s Tennis Outlasts GCSU, 5-4

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The No. 14 ranked Lady Blazer tennis team notched their second straight win after defeating No. 19 ranked Georgia College and State in a regional women’s tennis matchup on Sunday in Milledgeville, Ga.

In large part, Valdosta State’s success came by way of the team’s performance in doubles action. The Lady Blazers swept the three positions, beginning with Bea Morales Hernandez and Anke Poncelet with an 8-6 win over Jena Kelly and Emma Niemi at No. 1. Daniella Barta teamed up with Sabrina Schmidt at No. 2 to topple Macy Polk and Hannah Serdinia, 9-8, and Laura Ubeda joined Estes Widdershoven for an 8-4 win over Camilla Negrini and Kristen Jones.

Leading 3-0, VSU scored the two wins they needed in singles action, when Morales Hernandez blew by Macy Polk for a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Polk at No.1, and Poncelet blasted Serdinia 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4.

With the victory, the Lady Blazers improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Bobcats moved to 1-1 overall.

Valdosta State’s next matchup is scheduled to take place at home in Valdosta, Ga. against Embry-Riddle at 2:00 p.m.

