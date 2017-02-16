VSU Women’s Cross Country Named USTFCCCA All-Academic

VALDOSTA – The women’s cross country team’s commitment to academic success was recognized accordingly this week, as the program joined seven other Gulf South Conference teams on the list of U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honorees.

The Lady Blazers were paced by All-GSC honorees Meghan McShea and Tyra Holloway , who both earned a spot on the list of All-Academic individual award winners. Collectively, Valdosta State posted a 3.22 grade point average.

Teams must have compiled a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 and must have scored at an NCAA Division II regional meet to qualify for All-Academic Awards. A total of 164 institutions earned the honor with 110 of those teams earning the award for both men’s and women’s programs. The individual All-Academic honor was awarded to those student-athletes who have compiled a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25 and finished among the top 30 percent of eligible runners at his or her regional championships and/or the top half of the field at the NCAA Championships.

Valdosta State was one of five Gulf South Conference institutions to have both men’s and women’s programs recognized.

(VStateBlazers.com)

