VSU Theatre and Dance Presents “Sylvia” Feb. 16-22

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Theatre and Dance will present “Sylvia” Feb. 16-22 on the Lab Theatre stage. Tickets are on sale now.

Written by A.R. Gurney, “Sylvia” is “an unusual love story about a man, his wife, and the scruffy, street smart mutt who accidentally comes into their marriage and turns it upside down and inside out,” according to a synopsis provided by VSU Theatre and Dance. “This story is a romantic triangle like no other, filled with comedy, heartwarming sentiment, and theatrical innovation. It gives an entirely new meaning to the term ‘puppy love.’ As husband and wife discuss, argue about, and come to blows over their relationship and the impact Sylvia has on it, Sylvia proves herself to be an animal who is a guide to finding the best in ourselves.”

“Sylvia” opened off-Broadway at Stage I of the Manhattan Theatre Club on May 2, 1995, with Sarah Jessica Parker performing the title role. It ran for 167 performances and earned Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Actress in a Play, and Outstanding Costume Design. Its first Broadway production began previews at the Cort Theatre on Oct. 2, 2015, and ran a limited engagement through Jan. 24, 2016.

A.R. Gurney is a prolific playwright, novelist, and academic. VSU Theatre and Dance previously performed two of his other works — “Love Letters” and “The Dining Room.”

VSU’s production of “Sylvia” is directed by Randy Wheeler, a former VSU Theatre and Dance professor who retired in 2006 and will forever believe that a dog is the most loyal, supportive, and loving pet a person can have. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, through Saturday, Feb. 18; 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, through Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Individual tickets for “Sylvia” are $17 for adults, $14 for senior citizens, $11 for children and non-VSU students, and free for all VSU students with a valid 1Card. Tickets for groups of 10 or more people at a single performance are $10 per person.

Tickets may be reserved by calling the VSU Theatre and Dance Box Office at (229) 333-5973 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Mondaythrough Saturday or by visiting www.ticketreturn.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Seating is limited and not guaranteed without a reservation.

The VSU Theatre and Dance Box Office is located on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Oak Street and Brookwood Drive. The Lab Theatre is located on the second floor.

VSU Theatre and Dance is committed to fostering excellence within its theatre performance, theatre production, theatre management, musical theatre, and dance programs while also contributing to the lifelong learning and cultural development of the citizens of South Georgia, North Florida, and beyond. Its 2016-2017 performance season concludes March 31-April 2 with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Please Note: “Sylvia” is not recommended for children due to adult themes and occasionally crude language.

