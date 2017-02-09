VSU Softball’s Doubleheader Postponed

ALBANY – Wednesday’s softball doubleheader against the Albany State Golden Rams was postponed due to poor playing conditions and the threat of additional rain in the Albany, Ga. area.

Valdosta State will return to action this Friday at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla. The five game weekend is scheduled to kick off on Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. against Wayne State. Stay tuned to www.vstateblazers.com all weekend for results and coverage.

Share and Enjoy