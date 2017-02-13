VSU Men’s Tennis Torches Georgia College and State, 6-3

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – In a grueling battle between two of the nation’s best, No. 5 ranked Valdosta State came away with a 6-3 win over No. 11 ranked Georgia College and State in regional men’s tennis action on Sunday in Milledgeville, Ga.

The Blazers used a gutsy performance by Eden Peleg and Axel Holm at No. 1 doubles to take down Christian Graff and Jannik Kumbler 9-8 (7-4) early in the match. Meanwhile, Xavier Pineda joined Leo Blay at No. 2 to follow suit and pick up a convincing 8-1 win over Mattia Campus and Kyle Kinsler at No. 2.

The Bobcats’ Vincent Castermans and Pedro Ecenarro managed to take down Fernando Rivas and Jordi Mas at No. 3 with an 8-5 victory, but Valdosta State fired back quickly in singles action, beginning with a 6-1, 6-2 win for Blay over Ecenarro at No. 1. Rivas fell 6-3, 6-4 to Graff at No. 2, but Pineda and Mas picked up wins at No. 3 and No. 4 over Kumbler and Castermans, respectively.

At the final two positions, Campus defeated Valentin Mounoto 6-4, 6-2 at No. 5, and Davis Stewart blew by Anton Waern at No. 6 to seal the win.

Valdosta State improved to 2-0 on the season with the win, while Georgia College moved to 1-1 overall.

Next up for the Blazers, it’s a 2:00 p.m. matchup against Embry-Riddle on Friday, February 17th at The VSU Tennis Courts in Valdosta, Ga.

Share and Enjoy