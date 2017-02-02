VSU Helps Students Gain Real-World Career Experience at Local Businesses

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Office of Career Opportunities will sponsor Groundhog Shadow Day on Thursday, Feb. 2.

This annual event is designed to provide students the opportunity to shadow local professionals, test their interest in a particular career field, and gain real-world experience in the nuances of how a service or job is performed.

Groundhog Shadow Day will kick off at 9 a.m. with an on-campus welcome, breakfast, and matching celebration. The shadowing sessions will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, after which the students and professionals will return to the university for lunch and a closing presentation.

Sandra Y. G. Jones, cooperative education and internship coordinator for VSU’s Office of Career Opportunities, said that 49 students have registered to participate in Groundhog Shadow Day. They will be matched with one of 20 places of business — Azalea City Family Dentistry; Chick-fil-A (Valdosta Mall); Commercial Banking Company; Georgia Department of Banking and Finance; Georgia State Patrol; Goodwill Industries of Southern Rivers Inc.; Javonda Robison, independent case manager contractor; Karla L. Walker, attorney at law; Lowndes Associated Ministries to People (LAMP) Inc.; Lowndes County Board of Elections; Peaceway Counseling and Mediation Services Inc.; Georgia Department of Public Health South Health District; State Farm-Christi Marsh, agent; The Haven; The Methodist Home for Children and Youth; Valdosta City School System; Eye Associates of South Georgia; Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity; VSU Counseling Center; and VSU Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders Speech and Hearing Clinic.

The Office of Career Opportunities team believes that professional shadowing experience is vital for students, especially those first-year students discerning their career paths and those students interested in specialized career fields.

