VSU Golf Finishes 8th at Matlock Collegiate Classic

| February 15, 2017 | 0 Comments

LAKELAND, Fla.  The Valdosta State golf team jumped a spot for an 8th place finish on the final day of the Matlock Collegiate Classic at the Lone Palm Golf Club in Lakeland, Fla., after a final round of 1-under 287 on Tuesday.

The Blazers posted a score of 4-over 868 in the tournament, with Davis Roche and Eli Hendricks teaming up for a pair of 1-under 71 scores to lead the way. Meanwhile, Matt Anderson and Colton Godwin closed out the tournament with rounds of 3-over 75 and even-par 72, respectively, to complete the tournament.

On the Par-72, 7,065-yard course, West Florida set a new tournament mark at 34-under 830 to claim their second Matlock title in six years. Nova Southeastern followed at 16-under 848 for a second place finish, and Lynn fell into third place with a 13-under 851 score.

Next up for the Blazers, it’s a trip to Savannah, Ga., where Valdosta State will compete in the Pirate Invitational on February 27th. Stay tuned to www.vstateblazers.com for full results.

Hernandez leads Wildcats Soccer past Thomas Central
VSU Softball Dominates Albany State in Tuesday Sweep

Share and Enjoy

Filed in: Sports
×

Post a Comment

Email
Print