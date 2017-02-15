VSU Golf Finishes 8th at Matlock Collegiate Classic

LAKELAND, Fla. – The Valdosta State golf team jumped a spot for an 8th place finish on the final day of the Matlock Collegiate Classic at the Lone Palm Golf Club in Lakeland, Fla., after a final round of 1-under 287 on Tuesday.

The Blazers posted a score of 4-over 868 in the tournament, with Davis Roche and Eli Hendricks teaming up for a pair of 1-under 71 scores to lead the way. Meanwhile, Matt Anderson and Colton Godwin closed out the tournament with rounds of 3-over 75 and even-par 72, respectively, to complete the tournament.

On the Par-72, 7,065-yard course, West Florida set a new tournament mark at 34-under 830 to claim their second Matlock title in six years. Nova Southeastern followed at 16-under 848 for a second place finish, and Lynn fell into third place with a 13-under 851 score.

Next up for the Blazers, it’s a trip to Savannah, Ga., where Valdosta State will compete in the Pirate Invitational on February 27th. Stay tuned to www.vstateblazers.com for full results.

