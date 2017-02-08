VSU Baseball Cruises to 7-0 Win Over Albany State

ALBANY – The Valdosta State baseball team blanked the Albany State Golden Rams for a 7-0 non-conference win in a game cut short by rain in Albany, Ga. on Tuesday afternoon.

With the win, the Blazers improved to 4-1 on the season and the Golden Rams fell to 0-2. Both of Albany State’s losses on the year have come at the hands of VSU.

Ryan slaughter and Dalton Murray were both hit by a pitch to bookend Bryant Trice ‘s first inning single, which loaded the bases to start the game for the Blazers. Luke Suchon followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in the first run of the game, and Chipper Andzel promptly drove in another run with a lazy liner down the right-field line to give Valdosta State an early 2-0 lead. Later, with two outs in the inning, David Wortham yanked a single into left, and with runners at the corners, Andzel took home for VSU’s third run as Wortham crept off of first and methodically induced a run down to end the inning.

Cooper Cain earned the starting nod on the hill from Head Coach Greg Guillams and took control right away in the bottom half of the first to produce three scoreless innings. Cain faced just one over the minimum, and the freshman picked up two strikeouts while allowing just one hit. The outing led to the first win of Cain’s collegiate career.

Slaughter added an RBI triple in the second and BJ White produced a sacrifice fly over the course of the next two innings, setting the table for reliever Roman Donofro . Donofro struck out three of the six batters he faced over the next two innings, and he erased the only hit that he allowed by forcing a double play to close out the third.

The Blazers struck one last time in the top of the sixth, when Slaughter added to his perfect day at the plate with a walk. Dalton Murray delivered two batters later and plated Slaughter with an RBI double. Shortly after, Murray came in to score, thanks a sharp RBI single to center field by Elias Macias . The pair of runs put VSU on top 7-0, and Beau Blair closed out the bottom half of the frame with a pair of strikeouts and a ground ball to first.

Valdosta State put two runners aboard in the top half of the seventh, but inclimate weather forced an early conclusion to the contest.

Next up for the Blazers, it’s a return to Billy Grant Field, with Valdosta State hosting a three-game set against visiting Wingate, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Saturday will feature a double header, and the series will conclude on Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. finale. Live stats and radio coverage will be available for all three games, right here at www.vstateblazers.com.

