VSU assess impact of immigration ban on students, faculty

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University has issued a statement following President Donald Trump’s recent executive order concerning immigration on how it may affect the school’s faculty and students.

VSU does not have any students from countries affected by the order, according to Ivan Nikolov, Director of VSU’s Center for International Programs. Two faculty members are from Iran but are United States citizens.

From VSU’s Office of the President

Dear Blazer Nation, Recent regulatory and policy changes impacting international travel and visa holders will likely result in questions among our students, faculty, and staff. Specifically, President Trump recently issued an Executive Order that limits nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen from entering the country for 90 days and places additional restrictions on individuals seeking entry pursuant to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. The U.S. Department of State has issued the following notice at https://travel.state.gov/content/visas/en.html regarding the President’s Executive Order, and we will continue to closely monitor for any additional updates and guidance from federal officials. As you know, the safety and well-being of our campus communities is our university system’s top priority, and it is important that we remain in close communication as new information and direction from the State Department becomes available in the coming days. The System Office will coordinate closely with VSU’s International Programs office, which will continue to serve as the primary point of contact for our campus community on travel or study abroad-related concerns and questions. International students, staff, and faculty should consult with Dr. Ivan Nikolov in the Center for International Programs for individual guidance. The number there is (229) 333–7410. Meanwhile, we will continue to assess the impact on our students, staff, and/or faculty and to provide you with updated information and assistance.

