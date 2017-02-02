VPD arrests two, seize thousands in drugs and cash

VALDOSTA – Resident complaints led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of more than $13,000 worth of marijuana, cocaine and Flakka (Alpha-PVP) on Wednesday.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department:

A properly secured search warrant was executed at an apartment in the 200 block of West Adair Street. Valdosta Police Narcotics agents received citizen complaints of possible illegal drug activity from residents in the apartment complex.

At approximately 08:00 am, Narcotics Detectives and members of the Valdosta Power Squad arrived at the location to serve the search warrant. During the search, detectives seized 509.6 grams of high grade marijuana (valued at $10,192), 27.3 grams of cocaine (valued at $2,730), 5.39 grams of Alpha-PVP (valued at $1,060), a handgun, and an AK-47, which was reported stolen through VPD.

Detectives also seized tools which are indicative of narcotics sales, along with $2,447 in U.S. currency. Two residents were taken into custody without incident.

The total street value of narcotics seized was $13,982.

Both suspects were taken into custody and have been transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Arrest warrants have been signed and both now facing a plethora of charges.

Jamal Lane, 25

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute (FELONY)

Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute (FELONY)

Possession of Alpha PVP with intent to distribute (FELONY)

Possession of Narcotics tools (FELONY)

Terroristic Threats (FELONY)

Theft by Receiving stolen property- firearm (FELONY)

Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a crime (FELONY)

Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon (FELONY)

Violation of Parole

Tierra Linder, 21

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (FELONY)

Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute (FELONY)

Possession of Alpha PVP with intent to distribute (FELONY)

Possession of Carcotics tools (FELONY)

Theft by receiving stolen property-firearm (FELONY)

Active arrest warrant

“The Valdosta Police Department commends the residents of the apartment complex that assisted Law Enforcement by providing vital information on the illegal activity. Everyday citizens are essential to keeping criminals from preying on our children. The resulting investigation and subsequent arrests were also the result of the diligent and tireless effort by our investigators,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

