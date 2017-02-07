VLPRA hosts free Movie in the Park on Valentine’s Day

VALDOSTA – Bubba Highsmith State Farm and The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority are presenting VLPRA’s Movies in the Park on Tuesday, February 14th.

The romantic comedy “Hitch” starring Will Smith will play on VLPRA’s 20 foot-wide inflatable screen. The movie begins at 6:00 PM at Freedom Park off Guest Road in Valdosta.

There is no fee to enjoy the film and no registration necessary. VLPRA asks that spectators bring a blanket or lawn chairs. The Authority would like to remind parents that “Hitch” is rated PG-13. For more information on movie ratings please visit the Motion Picture Association of America’s website at www.mpaa.org.

This is the first Movie in the Park of 2017. VLPRA and Bubba Highsmith State Farm will show two more films this spring: “The Lorax” on April 22nd in collaboration with Main Street Valdosta, and “Storks” on May 13th.

What: Movie in the Park- “Hitch”

Who: The public is invited to attend

When: Tuesday, February 14th at 6:00 PM

Where: Freedom Park (3795 Guest Road, Valdosta)

How much: FREE

