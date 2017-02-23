Viking football announces 2017 schedule

LOWNDES Co. – The Lowndes Vikings have a final schedule for 2017 which features seven (7) regular season home games.

The Vikings will open the 2017 season with a preseason game at Bainbridge (Region 1- 5A) on August 11, 2017. This is a week later than the preseason game last year giving the team more time for camp activities. Kickoff for this game has been set for 7:30 PM.

The regular season will open one week later on August 18 when the Vikings host Valdosta at Martin Stadium. The International School of Broward, Hollywood FL has replaced Bayside High and they will visit Martin Stadium on August 25.

The rest of the non-region schedule remains the same as last year and consists of Parkview (Region 7 – 7A), Shiloh (Region 8 – 7A), Newton (Region 2 – 7A), Mt Zion of Jonesboro (Region 4 – 6A), and Ware (Region 2 – 5A). All but Shiloh were playoff teams in 2016.

Lowndes will have an open date on October 6 before region play begins on October 13. The Vikings will travel to Tift and Camden before closing out the regular season by hosting Colquitt on October 27.

November 3 is an open date before the state playoffs begin on November 10.

The top three teams from Region 1 – 7A will go to the playoffs. The fourth playoff slot will go to the highest ranked 7A team in the state not making the playoffs.

Release from Lowndes County Schools

