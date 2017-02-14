VHS to Host College Athletics Recruiting Night
VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School is proud to announce that we will host former college coach Ron Sigler from Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) for his presentation: “College Recruiting Simplified.”
The event is on Wednesday, February 15th at 6pm in the Performing Arts Building. The seminar is free to all students and their families.
Sigler will guide parents and student-athletes through the importance of establishing athletic and academic goals, setting realistic expectations and seeking opportunities at all college and division levels.
Topics covered include:
- The benefits of playing college sports
- Reading college coach communications between the lines
- When the recruiting process starts
- How to get discovered
- How coaches evaluate prospects
- How to set realistic expectations
- High school and club coaches’ roles
Release from Valdosta City Schools
