VHS to Host College Athletics Recruiting Night

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School is proud to announce that we will host former college coach Ron Sigler from Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) for his presentation: “College Recruiting Simplified.”

The event is on Wednesday, February 15th at 6pm in the Performing Arts Building. The seminar is free to all students and their families.

Sigler will guide parents and student-athletes through the importance of establishing athletic and academic goals, setting realistic expectations and seeking opportunities at all college and division levels.

Topics covered include:

The benefits of playing college sports

Reading college coach communications between the lines

When the recruiting process starts

How to get discovered

How coaches evaluate prospects

How to set realistic expectations

High school and club coaches’ roles

