There were about forty high schools from all divisions that participated on February 17. This is the longest running math tournament in Georgia, which began in 1976!VHS had two participants place based on individual test scores. Albert Kang placed first and Jimmy Loud placed third.

VHS Math Cats won first place team for our division! The team score is found by adding the top four individual test scores with the team cipher scores. The top four individuals are Albert Kang (1), Jimmy Loud (2), Chunjin Park (3), and Dhairya Patel (4).