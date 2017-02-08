Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless works to restore dignity

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Chaplain and Minister Winston Taylor and his church will be hosting the 5th Annual Valentines Banquet for the Homeless.

The program starts on Thursday, February 9th at 6:00 pm at 1304 West Hill Avenue, Grace Fellowship Church. The purpose of the program is to help restore dignity to the less fortunate; thereby, helping eliminate homelessness.

This year, the program will also honor those affected by the recent tornadoes in South Georgia. If you were severely affected by the storms, you are especially invited to attend the event.

The Valdosta Police Department supports the program and Chief Brian Childress will be the keynote speaker. Food, drinks, gifts, and entertainment will be provided free of charge. There is no admission cost to attend the event.

For further questions about the event, please call (229) 234-2493.

“The church exists for the sole purpose of helping those in need. The police department exists for the sole purpose of helping those in need. Combing the church and law enforcement can effectively meet people’s needs in their worst times,” said Pastor and Police Lead Chaplain Winston Taylor.

