Valdosta’s Purchasing Agent Honored by GPAG

VALDOSTA – Purchasing Agent Greg Brown, CPPO, CPPB, for the City of Valdosta, was recently awarded the Jimmy Cochran Distinguished Member Service Award by the Governmental Procurement Association of Georgia (GPAG) at the organization’s Fall Trends and Mentoring Conference held at Amicalola Falls State Park and Lodge, in December 2016.

This award, selected exclusively by the Executive Board, is presented to a dedicated GPAG member who serves the chapter faithfully and embodies the high standards of the organization.

Brown has served the GPAG in many capacities, including instructor, membership chair, expo chair, awards and scholarship chair, treasurer and president of the organization, to name a few. He has over 20 years of dedicated service to GPAG.

Brown is a nationally certified procurement officer through the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing (NIGP), which he earned in 1996 and has successfully recertified every five years. As a purchasing agent for the City of Valdosta for nearly 22 years, Brown oversees the purchasing division which provides centralized procurement of all equipment, supplies and services necessary to operate the City and supports all departments with information, specifications and standards. His division is also responsible for maximizing revenues for the disposal of surplus property and maintaining annual contracts for specific services and commodities to assure the best pricing and service available.

“Greg is an outstanding member of the City of Valdosta team, working together with other city employees to best utilize our resources for the benefit of our citizens and community,” said Assistant City Manager Mark Barber. “The City applauds Greg for his professionalism and dedication, resulting in him being recognized with this prestigious award.”

GPAG, a chapter of the NIGP, is a nonprofit professional organization that promotes continuing education, high ethical standards and professionalism in public purchasing. GPAG is an organization dedicated to connecting those involved in public purchasing with the resources needed to succeed and is a highly respected organization throughout the State of Georgia and the United States.

