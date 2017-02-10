Valdosta police officers honored at awards ceremony

VALDOSTA – Valdosta is honoring two police officers attacked in the line of duty at the Valdosta Police Department’s annual award ceremony.

Officers Randall Hancock and Alyssa Shirey were both recognized Thursday for their courage.

Hancock was ambushed in July after what seemed like a routine call and Officer Shirey was attacked in September during a domestic violence call.

The department says they are thankful for their quick thinking.

Ten officers and three administrators were also honored at the ceremony for their dedication to the department.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

