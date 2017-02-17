Valdosta Middle School wins District Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl Competition

VALDOSTA – VMS students won against other middle school students from J.L. Newbern, Valdosta Early College Academy, and St. John’s Catholic School in the Valdosta City School’s District Reading Bowl Competition on Saturday, January 28th.

The VMS Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl Team competed at the Regional HRRB on Saturday, February 11th at Valdosta State University against eight other middle schools.

Pictured are left to right: (back row) Coach Hilda Edgerton, Brayden Stutts, Principal Beth DeLoach, Devan Bush, Jaida Brown, Coach Robyn Carroll; (middle row) Toni Salami, Bryson Crowe, Isak McCall, Katherine Goodwin, Jacob Tillman; (front row) Jaylen Wing, Riley Diaz, Avery Southall

Release from Valdosta City Schools

Share and Enjoy