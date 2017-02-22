Valdosta Middle School STEM Academy approaches

VALDOSTA – The application window for the VMS STEM Academy will be open on March 6, 2017 through March 22, 2017.

Two parent information nights will be held at VMS for the parents/guardians of all 6th grade prospective applicants for the 2017-2018 school year. The dates will be, February 27, 2017 at 5:30 pm and March 6, 2017 at 5:30 pm. Both of the parent information nights will be held at the VMS Media Center located at 110 Burton Avenue. Parents, please park in the front parking lot of the school.

Applications will be made available on March 6, 2017. Please be sure to attend one of the meetings to learn about the application process and meet the STEM teachers. We will not be hosting school tours prior to parent information night. Also, students must be zoned for Valdosta Middle School for the 2017-2018 school year.

Release from Valdosta City Schools

