Valdosta man dies, three injured in crash involving semi

Release from Georgia State Patrol Post 31

LOWNDES CO. – On February 24 at approximately 11:04 a.m., Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Henry Batts, was dispatched to a multiple vehicle crash at State Route 7 and Inner Perimeter Road in Lowndes County.

A tractor trailer was traveling east on Inner Perimeter Road. The driver of the tractor trailer, failed to stop at the red light at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and State Route 7.

The driver of the tractor trailer was identified as Mr. Daniel Fletcher Marx, a 27 year old white male of Fitzgerald. Mr. Marx was treated for minor injuries at SGMC and released. The tractor trailer was owned by Thoms Transport Co Inc., out of Blackshear, GA. The tractor trailer struck a red Pontiac G6, which was traveling north on State Route 7.

The driver of the Pontiac was identified as Ms. Shianne Lee Richardson, a 22 year old white female from Hahira. Ms. Richardson sustained incapacitating injuries, and is still being held at SGMC. After striking the Pontiac, the tractor trailer traveled into the westbound side of Inner Perimeter Road.

A grey Mitsubishi pickup was traveling west on Inner Perimeter Road in a turning lane, waiting to turn onto State Route 7 southbound. The tractor trailer struck the Mitsubishi in the driver’s side and both vehicles traveled off the north edge of Inner Perimeter Road. The driver of the Mitsubishi was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased driver was identified as Mr. Joseph Ivan Driggers, a 46 year old white male from Valdosta.

The passenger of the Mitsubishi was identified as Mr. Benjamin Lewis Jackson, a 55 year old white male of Valdosta. Mr. Benjamin was airlifted from the scene to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for severe injuries.

The family of the deceased was notified by the Lowndes County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers do not suspect alcohol nor drugs to be a contributing factor in this crash. Toxicology results are still pending however.

The case was turned over to the Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team. Charges are pending upon completion of their investigation.

Share and Enjoy