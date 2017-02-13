Valdosta Junior Service League Sponsors Diaper Drive to Benefit Second Harvest of South Georgia

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Junior Service League is proud to announce the Luvs & Hugs Diaper Drive to benefit Second Harvest of South Georgia.

This event, the first of its kind in Valdosta, runs Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 24. Area businesses and organizations are invited to participate in this friendly competition which is aimed at helping provide diapers to families in need in the Valdosta area.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, nearly one-third of the 400,000 Georgia children under the age of three live in poor or low-income households. Diapers can cost up to $80 per month, with babies needing 8-10 diapers per day. Without a stable and affordable source of diapers, infants and toddlers cannot stay clean, dry and healthy. Lack of diapers can prevent participation in early childhood education programs.

“Diapers can be quite expensive and are a luxury that many struggling families cannot afford,” said Second Harvest’s Eliza McCall. “We are excited about this creative campaign and the positive impact it will have on South Georgia’s young families.”

How does the Luvs & Hugs Diaper Drive work? Each diaper is one point. (Pack of 24 diapers? That’s 24 points.) The business with the most points – in other words, the most donated diapers – by Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. wins the competition. The Valdosta Junior Service League is awarding $500 to the winning business to donate to the charity of their choice. The winner will be announced on Saturday, February 25.

Interested businesses and organizations should visit www.vjsl.org for more information and to sign up to participate. A member of VJSL will get in touch to coordinate delivering the donation box, diaper point tally, pick up and drop off to Second Harvest of South Georgia. Second Harvest will distribute the donated diapers to those in need in the South Georgia area.

“We wanted to help as soon as we learned of the constant need for diapers at Second Harvest. The diaper drive taps into our area’s competitive spirit, while providing a fun way to give back to the community,” said Bonnie Skinner, Luvs & Hugs Diaper Drive chairman.

Share and Enjoy