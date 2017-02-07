Valdosta Hosts Weeklong Arbor Celebration

City celebrates 31 years as a Tree City USA

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Tree Commission will celebrate Arbor Week on Feb. 13-17 to highlight the community, environmental, social, and economic benefits of trees and our community’s commitment to care for them.

Valdosta Mayor John Gayle will kick off the weeklong schedule on Monday, Feb. 13, with an Arbor Week Proclamation, at 10 a.m., at the Valdosta City Hall. At 11 a.m., a ceremonial tree will be planted at McKey Park, on the corner of N. Toombs Street and Roosevelt Drive, to honor first responders and their critical role in our community.

“Trees are an important part of our community,” said Mayor Gayle. “We are fortunate to have programs in place that preserve this natural beauty and that respect the many benefits that our urban forest provides. We hope local residents will show their pride in our community by participating in our Arbor Week activities.”

Moody Air Force Base will be honored at a tree planting ceremony that will be held at Freedom Park, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 10:30 a.m. Following this event, citizens can enjoy a Lunch and Learn: “Right Tree, Right Place” at the Valdosta City Hall Annex, from 12-1 p.m., featuring guest speakers Jim Wagner and Scott Dawson of Georgia Power. Early registration for this event is recommended, due to the limited seating.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, free tree seedlings will be available at the city’s Engineering Department, where the Arbor Division is located. Residents can pick up the free seedlings while supplies last at the Engineering Department office, on the second floor of the Valdosta City Hall Annex, at 300 N. Lee Street.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Valdosta State University will host an Arbor Day Ceremony at Whitehead Camellia Trail at 10 a.m. Parking will be provided on Georgia Avenue for attendees of this ceremony.

The 2017 Arbor Week events will culminate at the Valdosta Tree Commission’s annual Arbor Day Ceremony, which will be held this year on Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m., at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, located at 527 N. Patterson Street. The event will honor the City of Valdosta for 31 consecutive years of being a Tree USA community and for being one of only nine Georgia cities with this honor of 31 years or more. Following the Arbor Day ceremony, attendees will be invited to an educational class on trees and infrastructure, at 1 p.m., at the center. Charlie Marcus, Legacy Arborist Services, will be the guest speaker.

For more information, visit www.valdostacity.com or call Emily Davenport at 229-259-3530.

