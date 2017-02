Taylor’s motto is “Rock bottom means nothing to God, because God made the rock.” In the future, Taylor desires to work with TED, CNN, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club, Feeding America, American Cancer Society, Operation Smile for starters.

Since winning Miss Georgia Teen USA, she has appeared in the Chic-Fil-A Bowl Parade and has a year of exciting activities ahead of her. In recent years past, the Miss Teen USA Pageant has been held in Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas. This has often been an exciting excursion for the 51 contestants from across the country.