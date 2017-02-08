Valdosta GSP: 134 crashes, one fatality in January

VALDOSTA – Georgia State Patrol Post 31 in Valdosta has released numbers for the month of January.

According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 134 traffic crashes, resulting in 72 injuries and 1 fatality during the month of January 2017.

SFC Roberts also said during the month of January, Post #31 Troopers had the following activity: 718 citations, 29 D.U.I. arrests, 66 Seatbelt Violation citations, 16 Child Restraint Violation citations, 47 Distracted Driving citations and 291 Speeding citations. Post #31 Troopers also made 9 drug arrests including 3 felony drug arrests and apprehended 3 wanted persons during the month.

Post #31 Troopers issued 852 warnings during January and accumulated 62 hours conducting Road–Checks during the month.