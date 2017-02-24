Valdosta child battling rare disease

| February 24, 2017 | 0 Comments

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta parents learned just last week that their six-month-old son is battling an extremely rare and life-threatening disease that affects the spine.

Oliver Cason has acute flaccid myelitis, a disease which there are only 132 document cases of in the United States, according to the CDC’s website.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help Cason’s family with medical expenses. To donate and read Cason’s story, click here.

