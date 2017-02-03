UGA Small Business Development Center Offers Course in Digital Marketing

VALDOSTA — The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University will present Maximum Contact from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday Feb. 15 through March 15. Registration is $49 per person and includes all course materials.

Sponsored by Guardian Bank, Maximum Contact introduces business owners and operators, and even aspiring entrepreneurs, to the importance of online marketing and customer engagement and the necessity to strategically position their business online.

Throughout the five-week course, Maximum Contact attendees will learn how to engage their customers, strategically position their business online, build their brand, drive traffic to their website, and grow their reputation by sharing engaging content. They will discover how to build long-lasting relationships with their customers through the use of current digital marketing tools and how to use customer feedback to transform product and service quality, as well as delivery methods. They will leave the class with a working knowledge of search engine marketing and search engine optimization and an online strategy that helps them reach their unique business goals.

Maximum Contact attendees will have the opportunity to meet privately with a Small Business Development Center consultant to discuss any specific business issues or challenges they may be facing.

Headquartered in Athens, the Small Business Development Center is a partnership between the University of Georgia, Valdosta State University, the University of West Georgia, Georgia State University, Georgia Southern University, Clayton State University, and Kennesaw State University. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the United States Small Business Administration, boasts 17 offices across the state, and strives to enhance the economic well-being of Georgians by providing a wide range of educational services for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, including no-cost, confidential consulting services.

The UGA Small Business Development Center at VSU depends on resource partners like Guardian Bank to provide small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to develop business strategy and improve performance.

The UGA Small Business Development Center at VSU serves the citizens of Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Lanier, Lowndes, and Thomas counties and is considered an essential resource for small businesses in South Georgia.

Please contact Cindy Corgan, program coordinator with the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at VSU, atcmcorgan@valdosta.edu or (229) 245-3738 to reserve a seat or learn more. Class size is limited.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/business/small-business-development-center/

https://www.georgiasbdc.org/

https://www.georgiasbdc.org/maxcontact/

