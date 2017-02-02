Uber “Unlocks” Valdosta for New Transportation Service

Minimum of 40 drivers needed

VALDOSTA – Uber, who helps passengers get around in the more than 450 cities they serve has announced it is extending its international transportation services to Valdosta and the surrounding area.

“This is the beginning of transit in our community, not the end,” said Valdosta Mayor John Gayle. “Uber will create jobs, assist citizens with transportation to employment, and also allow future discussion of a potentially unique partnership to meet public transportation needs.”

Uber requires a minimum of 40 drivers to sign up as Uber Drivers to validate a need in the area. Citizens who are interested in working for Uber are encouraged to sign up as an Uber driver by Feb. 28.

The services are expected to impact area residents in all walks of life and connect people across the community.

“Ride sharing services are a great way to encourage our airmen to get out and enjoy our local community and what it provides,” said Colonel Thomas Kunkel, 23rd Wing Commander, Moody Air Force Base. “We appreciate the efforts of the City of Valdosta for helping to bring these services to the area that will not only benefit our airmen but all of our community.”

For additional information about Uber in Valdosta, contact the Valdosta Chamber of Commerce at 229-247-8100 or follow the instructions below.

HOW TO SIGN UP:

– Option #1: Sign up through drive.uber.com

— Click on the Link: https://www.uber.com/sidehustle/?utm_source=mass-media&utm_campaign=mass-media_1_-99_us-national_d_mm_acq_fix_en-us

— Populate the “Sign Up Now” box on the screen; complete follow-on questions (less than 5 minutes

– Option #2: Download the “Uber Driver” app for Google/Android/Apple

— Open the app and populate questions (less than 5 minutes)

— Note: “Uber Driver” app is different than the “Uber” app which is for passengers

