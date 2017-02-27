Two arrested in connection with Valdosta burglaries

VALDOSTA – Two people have been arrested in connection with Valdosta burglaries after leading officers on a foot chase.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 700 block of East Alley Street in reference to a 911 call, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

“Valdosta Police Burglary Unit Detectives also responded to the area to assist based on active investigation of burglaries in this same area. When officer arrived on scene, two offenders later identified as Anthony Dudley and Ashli Peterson, fled from the scene in an apparent attempt to avoid officer contact,” Bembry said.

After a short foot pursuit, both offenders were located and taken into custody. Both suspects were transported to Valdosta Police headquarters and interviewed by Detectives. Afterward they were transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Warrants were presented to the Lowndes County Magistrate’s Court and were signed, reports stated.

Dudley was charged with burglary (felony), terroristic threats (felony), providing false information to law enforcement (misdemeanor) and criminal trespassing (misdemeanor), reports stated.

Peterson was charged with obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor), reports stated.

“Working with the community is key to solving crimes in our city because law enforcement cannot be everywhere. This case is no exception and is a good example of police and community working together,” Bembry said. “Valdosta Police already received information that one of the suspects was involved in committing burglaries. Detectives were actively investigating those cases and extra patrols were initiated in this area. Because the community helped us, we solved three different cases.”

