Suspect charged with murder of missing Georgia teacher

OCILLA, Ga. – Authorities in Georgia say they believe they have solved the case of a Georgia teacher who has been missing for 11 years.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that Ryan Alexander Duke, 33, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

Grinstead was 30 years old when she vanished in October 2005 from her home in the farm town of Ocilla in South Georgia.

Grinstead was a local beauty contest winner who taught at Irwin County High School.

The case had stumped authorities for more than a decade. Grinstead’s cellphone was found inside her home and her car was in the driveway. But her keys and purse were gone.

Officials say, since her disappearance, several hundred interviews have been conducted and investigators have followed up on hundreds of leads in the case, but no credible information about Grinstead’s whereabouts was discovered.

The GBI says they recently received a tip that led agents to conduct several interviews with new subjects. These interviews led agents to develop enough probable cause to secure an arrest warrant for Duke, charging him with Grinstead’s murder.

The GBI says the investigation is still active and the search for Grinstead’s remains continues.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

