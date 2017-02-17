Sunday deadline nears for youth baseball, softball, t-ball

VALDOSTA – Time is running out-there’s only a few days left to sign up for 2017 Spring Youth Baseball, Softball, & T-ball.

Registration was supposed to close February 5th, but we extended it to February 19th. That means there’s less than two weeks to register.

It’s open to kids as young as three years old. (Some older two year olds are eligible, too).

Here are the leagues:

Non-competitive Leagues:

3-4 T-Ball (co-ed)

5-7 Non-Competitive Coach Pitch (co-ed)

Competitive Leagues Baseball // Softball:

5-6 Coach Pitch (co-ed)

7-8 Boys Coach Pitch // 7-8 Girls Coach Pitch

9-10 Boys Live Pitch // 9-10 Girls Fast Pitch

11-12 Boys Live Pitch // 11-12 Girls Fast Pitch

FEES:

Non-competitive Leagues: $50 for Valdosta & Lowndes County // $60 out of County ($5 discount for additional child)

Competitive Leagues: $75 for Valdosta & Lowndes County // $85 out of County ($5 discount for additional child)

Games are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. You will only play two games a week unless we have rain make ups. A rain make up would also be the only reason you would play on a Saturday. The season runs late March/early April through May. We try to finish up before school gets out for the summer. Games are at Vallotton Youth Athletic Complex, Freedom Park, and South Lowndes Recreation Complex.

You can CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP, or register at our main office at 1901 North Forrest Street. If you register in person, you must do it by 5PM on Friday, February 17th. If you sign up online, you have until midnight on Sunday, February 19th.

We will definitely need coaches! If you are interested in coaching, please email Jesse Sheeley at jsheeley@vlpra.com. Also, please be sur e you have an updated background check through VLPRA. It’s completely free, and you can CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE BACKGROUND CHECK PORTAL. Our background checks are valid for one year.

Thanks and please call us at 229-333-1853 with any questions. As always, we appreciate you participating with VLPRA.

Release from VLPRA

