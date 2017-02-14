Stone Creek Ladies’ Golf Association presents check to benefit local cancer patients

VALDOSTA – The Stone Creek Ladies’ Golf Association (SCLGA) recently donated $4,000 to the South Georgia Medical Center Foundation to benefit SGMC’s Pearlman Cancer Center (PCC).

Funds were generated through 35 hole sponsors and participants in Stone Creek Golf Club’s annual invitational golf tournament held in October. The tournament coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and since 2010, has donated $31,000 to SGMC Foundation in support of breast cancer survivors.

Funds benefiting PCC support breast cancer educational events and programs intended to assist survivors in dealing with the physical, social, financial and spiritual issues that may develop during diagnosis and treatment. These programs include PCC’s Survivorship Plus – Path to Wellness program, the 12 week Cancer Rehab program, the annual lymphedema education event and a product assistance program. Each of these programs were designed to improve the quality of life of a breast cancer survivor.

For more information on the PCC, visit www.sgmc.org/cancer.

