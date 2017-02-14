St. John School to host Open House

VALDOSTA – St. John School will hold Open House sessions on February 20 and 27.

Please come out and “Discover the Difference” that St. John School has been providing for over 75 years. Alumni, parent ambassadors, and current students will be providing guided tours of the beautiful campus. For more information please call 229.244.2556 or visit stjohnschl.org.

ST. JOHN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE

Monday, February 20th from 9 AM – 11 AM K3 – 8 th

Monday, February 27th from 5 PM – 7 PM K3 – K4

Release from St. John School

