Southeastern Credit Union Awards 2016 Top Dealer Awards

VALDOSTA – Southeastern Credit Union awarded AutoTeam of Valdosta, Jerry Kelley GMC of Adel, and Cook County Ford of Adel its 2016 Top Dealer Awards.

These local dealerships partner with Southeastern’s Indirect Lending department to finance auto loans to local residents who purchase vehicles at their dealerships. Southeastern partners with over sixty dealerships in a ten county area, making the Top Dealer Awards quite an honor for these three dealerships.

“AutoTeam of Valdosta, Jerry Kelley GMC, and Cook County Ford are all local, family-owned businesses with low-pressure, customer-friendly sales environments,” says Jamey LeVier, VP of Indirect Operations at Southeastern. “These local dealerships represent Southeastern’s strong partnership with the local dealer community, and our commitment to providing local residents with the best rates and service on auto loans.”

Southeastern Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving South Georgia since 1953. The Credit Union is owned by its 29,000+ members. Southeastern has branch offices in Valdosta, Tifton, Moody AFB and Nashville, Georgia. Anyone who lives in Lowndes County, Georgia or one of the nine surrounding South Georgia counties can bank with Southeastern. For more information, visit www.SoutheasternCU.com.

