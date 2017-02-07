South Georgia Strong Benefit Concert set for Feb. 26

Release from McAlpin Entertainment

TIFTON – Our hearts are heavy after seeing everything that many of our former neighbors are currently going through, and will continue to go through over the days, weeks and months to come since the devastating tornado hit South Georgia, near where Robin, the kids and I used to live.

In times like this we must hold our chins up and stick our helping hands out. We were asked and instantly accepted the opportunity to participate in South Georgia Strong, a benefit concert in which 100% of all ticket sales will go directly to benefiting our friends & neighbors in need.

The concert will feature John Berry, Buddy Jewell, Ray Scott, Derrick Dove, Landis Frier, TJ Mauldin, Daniel Parrish, Anne Cline, Ben Wells, Faith Jackson, and Ryn Crider.

We ask that you play a helping part by supporting this event. Lets show those in need what it means to be SOUTH GEORGIA STRONG!

Thank you in advance for your support! For tickets, visit: FreshTix

