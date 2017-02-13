Softball Wins Third Straight; Defeats Catawba 12-3

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State softball team closed out the NFCA Leadoff Classic with a bang, thanks to a dominant 12-3 win over the Catawba Indians in non-conference action on Sunday in Clearwater, Fla.

The win boosted the Blazers to a 7-2 overall record and helped VSU finish up with four wins in five games during the three-day tournament. Following the loss, Catawba was left still searching for their first win of the season at 0-9.

Blazer shortstop Jessica Mohl fueled Valdosta State with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate, which led to four RBI’s and a run scored. Her four hits on Sunday capped off a 9-for-18 (.500) hitting effort on the weekend. The junior also closed out the tournament with five RBI’s, five runs scored, and five stolen bases.

Right fielder Haley Garrett also delivered a season-high three-hit performance with an RBI and two runs scored, and catcher Lacey Crandall threw out two potential base stealers to complement a perfect 2-for-2 day on offense.

Head Coach Thomas Macera elected to use a committee in the circle on the day, with starter Avery Lamb picking up the win. Thanks to the help of the Blazer bats, Lamb was able to overcome an uncharacteristic outing, during which she allowed two runs on five hits and three walks. Maci Fletcher and Kathryn Carter followed in relief, each with two-plus innings of work to help seal the win.

Valdosta State’s biggest inning came in the fifth, when Mohl, Crandall, and Haley Fowler each belted run-scoring doubles to account for three of the Blazers’ six hits. VSU used those six hits for six earned runs in the inning.

Next up for Valdosta State, it’s a return trip to Albany State on Tuesday, February 14th, where the Blazers will make up a postponed contest in Albany, Ga. against the Golden Rams. First pitch for the doubleheader is slated for 3:00 p.m., with live stats available at www.vstateblazers.com.

