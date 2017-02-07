Softball Picks Up Sunday Sweep on Final Day In Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. –The No. 13 ranked Valdosta State softball team closed out a strong showing against a weekend of tough opponents with a pair of wins in non-conference action on Sunday in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The day got off to a rocky start, as freshman Avery Lamb gave up four runs to Barry University in the bottom half of the opening inning. The lefty received a boost by the VSU offense, however, in the top half of the third inning. Tara McIntyre led off the frame with an infield single, and she quickly stole second place to move into scoring position. Jessica Mohl followed with an infield single, and Chelsea Canara delivered with a base hit to left center, which drove home two of VSU’s three third-inning tallies.

Valdosta State’s most notable stretch of the game came one inning later, when the Blazers ripped off eight hits and used four errors to push nine runs across. The inning, which included another RBI by Canara, proved to be the difference, as the Blazers took a 12-4 lead.

Barry scored four more in the bottom half of the fourth inning, but VSU added two more runs in the fifth and an additional run in the seventh to help Lamb improve to 2-0 on the season. Meanwhile, Sofia Dominguez suffered the loss to fall to 0-1.

Seven different Blazer hitters connected for extra base hits in the contest, as the Blazers slapped out 16 hits for 13 RBI’s in the game. Lacey Crandall and and McIntyre led the way with three hits each.

In game two, Valdosta State fell behind early to Spring Hill in the first after allowing a single run, but starter Kasie Johnson went in to lockdown mode for the remainder of the game to hold the Badgers scoreless for the final six innings. Valdosta State’s offense made the most of the opportunity, scoring one run in the second and three in the fourth.

VSU’s half of the fourth included a two-run triple down the left line by Mohl, along with another RBI single from Canara that pushed both of their RBI totals to six on the weekend. The three runs proved to be more than enough for Johnson, who picked up her first career win as a Blazer.

With the Sunday sweep, Valdosta State improved to 3-1 on the season, while Barry fell to 2-3 overall and Spring Hill dropped to 1-3 overall.

Next up for Valdosta State, it’s a Wednesday doubleheader against in-state rival Albany State. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m.

Share and Enjoy