Softball Buries Argonauts 8-2 For Series Sweep

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State softball team picked up their fourth straight victory and their 12th win in their last 13 matchups, after an 8-2 Gulf South Conference victory over the West Florida Argonauts on Sunday afternoon at Steel’s Diamond at Blazer Park.

Blazer starter Kathryn Carter duked it out with UWF’s Becca Taylor in the circle for the first four innings of the game, allowing just three combined hits between the two teams during that stretch. The game took a turn in VSU’s favor, however, thanks to a plethora of miscues during the latter innings by UWF’s defensive unit.

The meltdown for the Argonauts began in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Taylor Hartenbach walked to start the half inning. With the game still scoreless, Hayley Cruthers reached on a fielding error by Meghan Toney at second base, before Amber Kling moved both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Brandy Morgan plated the first run of the game with a groundout to short to give VSU a 1-0 lead, and another UWF fielding error on a Lacey Crandall grounder allowed Cruthers to cross moments later.

Valdosta State added two more on two hits and an error in the fifth, and the red and black broke the game wide open in the sixth, when VSU manufactured four runs by way of four hits and three UWF errors. The highlight of the half inning came when Jessie Mohl came to the plate with two aboard and picked up an RBI with a single to right field. UWF right fielder Jibrasha Moore misfired to the plate, and a recovery attempt by Becca Taylor resulted in another error, which allowed Mohl to completely circle the bases for the score. Cruthers added VSU’s final run with an RBI single, which led to Valdosta State’s 8-2 advantage.

Carter picked up her third win of the weekend to improve to 6-0 on the season, while Taylor fell to 5-4. The Blazers improved to 16-3 overall and 6-0 in conference play, while the Argonauts fell to 9-6 and 1-5 against league opponents.

Next up for VSU, it’s a road trip to Flagler in St. Augustine, Fla. on Wednesday for a 4:00 p.m. doubleheader.

