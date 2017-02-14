Soccer teams at Lowndes County middle schools host Breast Cancer Jamboree

LOWNDES Co. – In support of Breast Cancer Awareness and the Get-A-Mammy Foundation, Lowndes Middle School Boys and Girls Soccer Teams will host a Breast Cancer Jamboree at Lowndes High School on February 28th at 4:00 pm.

All three Lowndes County Middle Schools will compete in the round robin style tournament. According to Coach Suzanne Kluball, there will be a brief ceremony prior to the game as well as a silent auction throughout the tournament.

The LMS Soccer Teams are soliciting contributions for the silent auction from community members and businesses, and they are also selling t-shirts for the tournament to raise funds. Their goal is for each middle school team to be able to present a check to the Get-A-Mammy Foundation in the days following the tournament.

If you are interested in contributing to the silent auction or buying a shirt, please contact Coach Suzanne Kluball. suzannekluball@lowndes.k12.ga.us

Share and Enjoy