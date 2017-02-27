“Signing Time at the Library” helps deaf children enjoy book readings

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Deaf Community joined with Valdosta State University’s American Sign Language Club to read books to kids on Saturday for “Singing Time at the Library.”

Organizers said they plan to hold this event one Saturday every month, and kids do not have to be deaf to come.

