SGMC Youth Volunteer Program Accepting Applications

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s Volunteer Auxiliary is now accepting applications for its annual Canopy of Care volunteer initiative.

The summer program is an opportunity to expose teens ages 14-17 to the SGMC healthcare environment. Whether it is the inner-workings of patient care or administrative support, the experience is designed to establish foundations and thresholds for customer service success.

“SGMC’s teen volunteer campaign has evolved into a mature experience for rising, young students whose ultimate career interests lie within the healthcare profession,” states Jessica McKinney, Director of Patient Relations and Volunteer Services. Branded as Canopy of Care, students walk the halls of SGMC fulfilling commitments and welcoming challenges of civic engagement. Their 8-week summer adventure exposes them to SGMC’s community of care as they forge forward in their interest and pursuit of success in health care.

Students can submit their applications online at sgmc.org/youthvolunteer by March 10, 2017.

Share and Enjoy