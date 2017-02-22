SGMC Outpatient Plaza Hosts Valwood Student Art Show

VALDOSTA – Valwood School students, from kindergarteners to 5th graders, will showcase their artistic talents in “Recovering the Masters,” beginning Feb. 27 at the SGMC Outpatient Plaza.

The exhibition will available through March 31, with a reception to be held on Thursday, March 2 from 4:30-6 pm. Admission is free and open to the public.

The student-named show invites the public to browse the collection which features various forms of art. The mission of the Valwood art program is to expose children to a wide variety of art and allow children to express their creativity and individuality through their own artistic creations. Valwood students learn about art through the exploration of influential artists from the past and present, and learn how to use the elements of art and principles of design to create personal artworks.

A 2010 American Journal of Public Health study found visual art activities such as painting, drawing and textiles is good for overall health, reducing stress and anxiety while increasing positive emotions. “SGMC is thrilled to support the work of Valwood art students by displaying their pieces to the public,” said Laura Love, community relations director. “The 30 piece exhibit features something for everyone and will leave a smile on your face.”

This year’s featured artists include: Brooker Anderson, Myliah Anderson, Ayla Bell, Ethan Burnett, Berkley Burns, Ellie Carlock, Kreea Chakraborty, Isabella Coile, MacKenzie Collins, Audrey Douglas, Olivia Fowler, Carolyn Griner, Charlotte Holloway, Isabella Holloway, Jack Lerstang, Ryan Lightfoot, Mary Blake McLeod, Dallas Montgomery, Eli Montgomery, Ella Grace Neal, Henry Paulk, Sienna Persaud, Kyndal Register, Jaxson Routsong, Charlie Sanderlin, Harmon Sopt, Elliot Thomas, Sofia Tucci, Camille Vandemark, and Taylorlyn Wilkins.

