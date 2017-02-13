SGMC Now Offers a Non-Surgical Solution for Weight Management

VALDOSTA – SGMC’s Outpatient Plaza now offers ORBERA™, a non-surgical procedure, to assist adult patients suffering from obesity – with a body mass index of 30 to 40 – in losing and maintaining weight.

ORBERA™ was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last August.

The ORBERA™ balloon is part of a 12 month managed weight-loss system that focuses on maintaining a long-term healthy lifestyle rather than short-term weight loss.

The procedure is preformed under a mild sedative, where a thin and deflated ORBERA™ balloon is placed into the stomach. It is then filled with saline until it’s about the size of a grapefruit. At six months, the balloon is deflated and removed in the same way it was placed.

Data on ORBERA™ collected in the U.S. clinical trial reported the average person lost 3.1 times the weight as compared with diet and exercise alone within six months .

“SGMC recognizes that obesity is a chronic disease and we are pleased to be able to offer new, minimally invasive solutions to help transform the lives of patients before their disease progresses and requires more invasive treatment,” said Pam Cartwright, SGMC Outpatient Plaza Assistant Administrator.

Georgia has the 19th highest adult obesity rate in the nation at 30.7 percent, according to The State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America released Sept. 2016. This is up from 20.6 percent in 2000 and from 10.1 percent in 1990.

For additional information visit sgmc.org/orbera or call 229-588-4688.

Share and Enjoy