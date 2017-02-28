SGMC names February DAISY recipient

VALDOSTA – Tanya Terry, registered nurse at South Georgia Medical Center’s Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for February.

The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation developed to recognize the amazing care provided by nurses everyday. Terry was nominated by her colleague, Lisa Harper, who stated that Terry’s interaction with family members demonstrates a caring that goes above and beyond just patient care. “Tanya is able to alleviate family concerns towards alarming changes in a patient’s condition,” said Harper. “Aside from being a hard worker, Tanya’s positive attitude is infectious to fellow staff, who often go to her for advice and counsel on aspects of patient care.”

Terry has been with SGMC for four years. In the CICU Terry provides specialty nursing care for critically ill adults following cardiac surgery, cardiac interventions and other heart related issues.

SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.

DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse” and a beautiful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa. Recipients also receive a bouquet of daisies donated by local flower shops. To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit www.sgmc.org/DAISYAward.

