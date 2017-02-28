School administrator accused of choking student faces new charge
THOMASVILLE – The director of a Thomasville private school accused of choking and threatening a student turned herself in Friday to face new charges of aggravated stalking.
Lind McLean, director of Favor Christian Academy, was charged last year with felony cruelty to a child for allegedly choking and threatening an 11-year-old student.
McLean is now accused of contacting a witness involved in that investigation, which resulted in a violation of her bond conditions. She is expected to appear before a judge later this week.
Read more.
Share and Enjoy