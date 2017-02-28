School administrator accused of choking student faces new charge

| February 28, 2017 | 0 Comments

THOMASVILLE – The director of a Thomasville private school accused of choking and threatening a student turned herself in Friday to face new charges of aggravated stalking.

Lind McLean, director of Favor Christian Academy, was charged last year with felony cruelty to a child for allegedly choking and threatening an 11-year-old student.

McLean is now accused of contacting a witness involved in that investigation, which resulted in a violation of her bond conditions. She is expected to appear before a judge later this week.

Read more.

Woman allegedly choked, beaten and held at knife point
Georgia senators approve reduced marijuana punishment

Share and Enjoy

Filed in: News, Regional News
×

Post a Comment

Email
Print