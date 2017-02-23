Saint Patrick’s golf event set for March 17-19

ADEL – Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has announced The Saint Patrick’s Day POT OF GOLD WINNER TAKES ALL GOLF SWEEPSTAKES will consist of 3 separate events over 3 days at 3 different golf courses.

Circle Stone CC in Adel will host the first event Friday March 17 with a 12:00 noon shot-gun start. Saturday March 18 event will be hosted by Quitman CC and the Sunday March 19 event will be held at Francis Lake

Format for each event is 18 holes modified stableford based on current and official USGA HDCP and point quota open to male amateur golfers 21 years old and older flighted by age. Men 21-49 Mid Senior 50-59 Senior 60-69 Super Senior 70-up.

Entry Fee is $30.00 plus golf and cart fees . Includes 1st place prizes of $250.00 for flight winners (based on a full flight) and random drawing.

Optional events include overall players pot $10.00 skins game $5.00 closest to pin contests $5.00, 50/50 charity drawing $5.00 per ticket 5 for $20.00

Deadline to enter is Friday March 11, 2017. For entry-forms and additional information contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com

Following play players are invited to the 19th hole each day hosted by Hooters of Valdosta.

Release from Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions

