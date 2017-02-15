Popular Hahira cafe reopens after devastating fire

HAHIRA – After a devastating September fire, Church Street Cafe is back in business and bringing all the buzz and good times back to Hahira.

“The whole time they’ve been asking when it’s going to open,” says Owner Josh Owens.

The fire scorched the cafe Owens recently had bought just two months before in July.

“Beauty from Ashes,” says Owens. “That’s what the whole process has been for me and it kept me encouraged.”

The beauty of new construction and furnishing brought from the ashes that covered this cafe five months ago.

A heartbreaking loss, but their most loyal customers never left.

“I thought oh my! There isn’t anywhere else to go like this place,” says Michael Weber.

He travels across the country in his mobile home.

Weber says there’s nothing like it in his hometown in Ohio, or the other dozen places he’s called home.

He says every winter he returns to Hahira to visit his favorite cafe.

“Everybody up in Ohio knows if he doesn’t answer his phone by noon, he’s probably at the Church Street Cafe,” adds Weber.

He says it’s not because of the burger or the new design, but the love that welcomes him back.

“It’s contagious down here and I appreciate that,” says Weber.

The owner says nearly $7,000 was raised through fundraisers by the community to get the business back on it’s feet.

Owens says, “I just feel like this is what we were supposed to do. Actually, because of this, I felt more encouraged that we made the right decision to get into the restaurant business.”

The new Church Street Cafe is turning a major setback into Hahira’s biggest comeback yet.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

