Planted Tree Honors Moody Mission

VALDOSTA – Residents gathered at Freedom Park on Feb. 14 to witness the planting of a Trident Maple tree and to commemorate the sacrifices Moody Air Force Base personnel make for our community and country.

Pictured from left to right: Colonel Thomas Kunkel, 23d Wing Commander, Moody Air Force Base; Amy Hall, Valdosta Tree Commission Chairperson; Larry Hanson, Valdosta City Manager; Monica Haynes, Valdosta Tree Commission Vice Chairperson; Kevin Jenkins; Valdosta Urban Forestry Supervisor; Grady Padgett, Arbor Division Heavy Equipment Operator; Bob Harrison, Valdosta Tree Commission Member; Emily Davenport, Assistant Director, Valdosta Engineering Department; Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Chairman; and John Gayle, Valdosta Mayor. For more information on other Arbor Week events visit http://www.valdostacity.com/ 2017-arbor-week-celebration. ​

