OPINION: Apples and Slots

By Gary Wisenbaker

When Satan, as a serpent, the most subtle creature in the Garden of Eden, preyed on man’s desire to enjoy whatever was desired, he used the forbidden fruit of the tree in the middle of the garden as bait.

Think of it as a longing for things bright and shiny characterized by a desire requiring instant gratification.

Instant gratification exists in many forms today but is most prevalent in the gaming industry. Slot machines, roulette wheels, Black Jack tables, and, yes, scratch off tickets, all carry hope for an immediate payoff with minimal investment. And states are not immune to the urge.

Nevada had a lock on state permitted casino gambling until the late ‘70s but now 30 states offer some form of legalized gambling.

The states that opened themselves up to casino gaming were looking to enhance their state coffers at the expense of tourists visiting these newly constructed venues. They sought revenue from “destination gambling” rather than “convenience gambling”, or the day-trippers, mostly comprised of locals.

They are finding, however, that try as they might, they’re not attracting the clientele they sought: the more affluent gambler.

Instead, while the gaming industry promised gambling palaces with a high roller ambience, what the states got were slot machine or other computerized game venues: downsized gaming meccas for the locals, often those who can least afford the risk, yet who visit casinos the most. And this brings problems.

Counties hosting casinos experience unusually high crime, suicide, divorce, and bankruptcy rates. These social costs are not insignificant. In Clarke County, Nevada, for example, these costs approach $900 million annually, according to author Sam Skolink.

Moreover, the casino gambling market is reaching, or has reached, saturation as evidenced by soft or declining casino revenues since 2014, according to Moody’s, and the closure of six casinos in two states in the same time frame.

Nonetheless, at the urging of Las Vegas casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson, MGM Resorts, and others, Georgia legislators are contemplating a constitutional amendment to allow casino gambling (or “destination resorts”) in the state.